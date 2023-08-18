Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Zander!

Zander is a 3-year-old, brown and white, mastiff mix, that’s eagerly looking for his fur-ever home
Meet the Pet of the Week: Zander
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Zander is a mellow fellow! Handsome, calm and welcome attention. He walks great on a leash, he is smart and knows sit. Easy to train and takes treats with a gentle mouth. He is a true gentle giant!

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 8/19/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

