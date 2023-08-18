Mircomobility program off to a good start, according to City of Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You might’ve noticed electric scooters zipping around the Grand Valley.

“We have seen a huge amount of interest in e-scooters throughout the community,” said Tamra Allen, community development director.

City of Grand Junction approved an 18-month pilot program to bring electric scooters to the city.

“Our ridership exceeds our expectations,” said Allen.

Community members are embracing the shared scooter program. To date, the city records 45,000 rides and over 80,000 miles. “Our highest utilization is here in our downtown area,” said Allen. “So some of our shorter trips, concentrated along Main, Colorado, as well as Rood.”

The two-wheeled vehicle doesn’t just provide a good time but for some a sigh of relief. “We certainly have a significant population here in our community that does not have access to a vehicle,” said Allen. “They rely on other forms of transportation or car sharing so this does provide options for those people that cannot drive.”

However, not everyone is fond of the project. “We certainly heard in those first couple of weeks of the initial launch concerns about safety.” A few solutions the city implemented include limiting the speed in areas where the scooters can ride and adding more parking areas.”

