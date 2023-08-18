Mircomobility program off to a good start, according to City of Grand Junction

The Local Store in Eau Claire now offers e-scooter rentals.
The Local Store in Eau Claire now offers e-scooter rentals.(Weau)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You might’ve noticed electric scooters zipping around the Grand Valley.

“We have seen a huge amount of interest in e-scooters throughout the community,” said Tamra Allen, community development director.

City of Grand Junction approved an 18-month pilot program to bring electric scooters to the city.

“Our ridership exceeds our expectations,” said Allen.

Community members are embracing the shared scooter program. To date, the city records 45,000 rides and over 80,000 miles. “Our highest utilization is here in our downtown area,” said Allen. “So some of our shorter trips, concentrated along Main, Colorado, as well as Rood.”

The two-wheeled vehicle doesn’t just provide a good time but for some a sigh of relief. “We certainly have a significant population here in our community that does not have access to a vehicle,” said Allen. “They rely on other forms of transportation or car sharing so this does provide options for those people that cannot drive.”

However, not everyone is fond of the project. “We certainly heard in those first couple of weeks of the initial launch concerns about safety.” A few solutions the city implemented include limiting the speed in areas where the scooters can ride and adding more parking areas.”

If you have any comments or concerns about the project you can voice them here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
semi-truck crash
Overnight semi-truck crash on I-70
Food Safety Alert: Listeria outbreak linked to “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups
Food safety alert: Mesa County Public Health issues alert after Listeria outbreak
No word on injuries or how long traffic will be impacted
Crash halts westbound traffic at 25 Rd. and Patterson

Latest News

Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy...
Denver Nuggets Schedule announced for upcoming season
Denver Nuggets Schedule announced for upcoming season
Groceries.
Colorado officials talk potential albertsons and kroger merge
Grand Junction Tigers set to kick off the football season
Grand Junction Tigers set to kick off the football season