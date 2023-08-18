More showers and storms likely today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve already seen one round of scattered showers and thunderstorms around portions of the Western Slope yesterday afternoon and evening, and it looks like we’ll see even more rain this afternoon and evening as well.

Showers and Storms Return

Rain is off to a pretty early start around portions of the Western Slope late this morning. Most of the rain is coming down over the Uncompahgre Plateau, but areas around Montrose, Delta, and the Grand Mesa are also seeing some rain and some rumbles of thunder. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up elsewhere around the region through the afternoon. Still not everyone will see rain today with the scattered nature of these storms, but today should be the best chance to see some of that rain. Things will start winding down into the evening and overnight hours, but there will still be a few showers and storms lingering around. Don’t throw out those outdoor plans for the Palisade Peach Festival or the Billy Currington concert out at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias, but don’t be surprised if you see some rain or experience some delays if we have nearby lightning strikes. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will once again be the biggest threats from most of these storms, but some stronger storms could also have some gusty winds and small hail.

Drying Out This Weekend

We’ll still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but drier air and less available lift will keep many of the showers and storms over the higher elevations of mostly the eastern half of the Western Slope through Saturday afternoon. A couple of showers and storms could find the valleys by the evening, then things start to clear out for a little bit starting Saturday night.

Drier and Warmer Early Next Week

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies settle back into the region on Sunday and Monday, and temperatures start warming back up to well above seasonal norms right along with it. Some of our warmest spots could once again reach the middle and upper 90s.

Some Rain Chances Return

It looks like moisture will be right back on the increase through the middle of next week, and that will once again start increasing rain chances around the region along with it. Rain chances are still decently low for now as some of the finer forecast details get worked out, but be prepared for increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures around the Western Slope through the middle of next week.

Next 24 Hours

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be likely all across the Western Slope through the afternoon and into portions of the evening and early overnight hours as well. Temperatures were originally expected to reach the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s, but some early-arriving clouds and rain will likely hold temperatures in the lower to middle 80s through the afternoon. Rain eventually winds down through the evening and overnight hours, then skies should start clearing out with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Partly cloudy skies are back on Saturday, and we could still see some showers and thunderstorms over the High Country, the Continental Divide, and portions of the San Juan Mountains into the afternoon. We should stay mostly dry in the valleys with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

