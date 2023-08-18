One man’s trash is another man’s treasure: his obsession with cleaning up the park with his furry friend

Dave Lord, CMU alumni, and Grand Junction resident for over 20 years, takes it upon himself and his furry friend, Hershey, an 8-year-old, service dog, to clean up Matchett Park
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dave Lord and Hershey took it upon themselves months ago to clean up a popular recreational area in Grand Junction. Matchett Park, a 205-acre green space, is popular for kids, dogs, and outdoor activities. Over the months, Lord and Hershey, have collected tons of trash, things from tiny shards of glass, all the way to old and rusted irrigation pipes. The area where the trash has been collected is where the new rec center will be built in 2025.

