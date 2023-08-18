Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Moody!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This sweet boy, Moody, fits his orange cat stereotype perfectly — he’s outgoing, curious, and playful. If you want a cat who is just as obsessed with you as you are with him, Moody’s your man. He will follow you from room to room asking for your affection! He previously lived successfully with other cats.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Moody (Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Clear the Shelters - 50% off adoption fees in August!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

Wine and Whiskers Gala is September 9!

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

