Grand Junction Tigers Football blown away by Pueblo West Cyclones in opener

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Tigers Football Team opened up High School Football in Western Colorado, in a 32-0 loss to the Pueblo West Cyclones at home after the game was called early due to weather.

The Tigers and Cyclones opened up last season vs one another, the Cyclones won that matchup 42-22.

It appeared that the Tigers offense would be the ones to strike first, after a great return by Senior Tanner Roarhig, but it would be called back.

The Cyclones would strike first on offense at the end of the first quarter, when the Pueblo West Junior Quarterback Gavin Lockett found Junior Receiver Brock Keck in the back of the endzone.

Lockett would continue to be locked in all game long, putting up five touchdowns, two through the air, three on the ground.

Grand Junctions Junior Quarterback Will Applegate also had some impressive runs, where he shook off multiple Cyclone defenders, but it wouldn’t be enough to put together sustained drives.

When the Tigers were able to get deep into the Cyclone’s side of the field, the game was delayed due to storms in the area, later the game would be called at a final of 32-0.

The Tigers will travel to Glenwood Springs to face off with the Demons next week.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.