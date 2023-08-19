Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area

24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shopping and dining came to a halt Friday evening when a power outage hit the area around 24 Rd. and Patterson. Shoppers were left inside City Market with no way of paying for goods. If you were taking in dinner and a ballgame at Boston’s Pizza you were left in the dark. The power failure happened before a rather strong lightning, wind and rain storm blew through the area.

No word on the cause.

