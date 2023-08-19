Rock slide on I-70 blocking lanes

ODOT will soon begin project to prevent rockslides and landslides
ODOT will soon begin project to prevent rockslides and landslides
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A viewer call Friday evening just before 10 PM alerted us to a possible rock slide on Interstate 70 in Debeque Canyon in Mesa County.

CDOT says westbound I-70 is closed at mile post 47 - near Cameo.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed a rock slide had, in fact, occurred. They said at least one east-bound lane was blocked by the slide and that the second lane may also be affected. They also said it may be interfering with west-bound traffic.

They said that CDOT is working to clear the slide.

Be especially cautious when driving at night. Obstructions on the road can be more difficult to see until you’re right on top of them.

