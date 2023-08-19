Roice Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Felix, Oscar, and Pal!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Felix and Oscar are lifelong best friends who cannot live without each other. Most of the time, you’ll find the two snuggled up together. Due to their bonded nature, Oscar and Felix must be adopted into the same home together. Both cats are top-notch - handsome, friendly, and in love with you as much as they are with each other!

Roice Hurst Pets of the Week- Oscar (KJCT/KKCO)

Roice Hurst Pets of the Week- Felix (Roice Hurst Humane Society)

Pal is the perfect dog for people who are looking for a dog with lots of personality! Pal is a four-year-old dog who isn’t the typical family pet. Pal is best suited to an adult-only home since he can easily become overstimulated and follows his instincts, even if it means chasing a car just for fun

Roice Hurst Pets of the Week-Pal (Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

August 1-31 is Clear the Shelters!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society has once again teamed up with NBC Universal and Hill’s Pet Nutrition for Clear the Shelters, a month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off!

