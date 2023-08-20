Dry conditions continue as Hurricane Hilary impacts Western Mexico and the southwestern states

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Hurricane Hilary:

One of the main stories in the world of weather is Hurricane Hilary. Hilary is presenting something to California for the first time: Tropical Storm Warnings.

Hurricane Hilary is a Category 2 storm in the Eastern Pacific Ocean around Baja California Sur, Mexico, as of Saturday, August 19, at 5 pm. Hilary’s current path is northward, riding along Baja California Sur towards Southern California around Los Angeles. Based on the latest cone projections, Hilary will downgrade to a Category 1 storm by early Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall is already occurring in the Southwestern states of Arizona, California, and parts of Nevada as of Saturday.

The remainder of our Saturday:

Around the Western Slope, conditions are much different than they are, with locations getting or going to be impacted by Hurricane Hilary. We stay dry for the valleys, but the higher terrain will continue to see a few showers and thunderstorms before they dissipate into the nighttime hours.

Temperatures in Grand Junction will remain in the lower 90s to 80s leading into 9 pm and will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will sit in the upper 60s for Grand Junction and lower 60s for Montrose.

Our Sunday:

We will notice little changes across the Western Slope for our Sunday, and conditions will remain the same for Grand Junction and Montrose, partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will sit in the mid-90s for Grand Junction and lower 90s for Montrose. Again, around the late afternoon hours, the mountains will get the next helping of moisture that will present as showers and thunderstorms.

Next Week:

For Grand Junction, conditions are rarely going to change, only with Thursday having a slight chance of a few thunderstorms rolling in. Temperatures will fall a little into the lower 90s by Wednesday. For Montrose, thunderstorm chances are better because of its proximity to the San Juan Mountains. Thunderstorms are possible for most of the workweek, with temperatures falling into the upper 80s for Tuesday and remaining in the 80s leading into the end of the workweek.

Hurricane Hilary will bring some moisture into the state since rainfall will occur as far east as Utah. Since the rain has to travel great distances and the upper levels of the atmosphere change, more of that moisture will happen in the mountains as showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.