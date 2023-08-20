Newly completed bike path allows pedestrians to get to Caynon View Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The city of Grand Junction recently completed the final stretch of sidewalk that will allow people to access Canyon View Park. The recent completion was part of an ongoing construction happening as of August 18, 2023, on 24 Road.

The finished sidewalk connects Patterson Road to Canyon View Park. Previously, the sidewalk only went from Patterson Road to the Subaru Dealership around F and a half Road. The total distance was 5/8 of a mile. The recent project completed the remaining 3/8 mile of sidewalk for a full 1-mile extension from Patterson Road to Canyon View Park.

The budget is a two-in-one, with part of it going towards the current 24-road construction. The city was able to get approximately a $400,000 Multimodal Options Fund Grant, which came through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Out of $750,000, about $400,000 was an investment in a transportation expansion bond. All the funds are part of the overall transportation expansion project passed by voters in 2019.

The city still plans to extend the sidewalk, but details on the next project have yet to be available. There will be a ribbon cutting for the finished sidewalk on Tuesday, August 29, at 10 am.

