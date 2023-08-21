CMU welcomes students for the first day of classes!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s the first day of a new semester at Colorado Mesa University. Students, faculty, and staff filled the campus this morning eager to take on the new semester.

Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall said, “For students obviously there is always going to be nerves especially for freshman and maybe an adult coming back to college after a number of years.” He continued, “And the reality is for us we just have to come up and meet students where they are at and really empower them in this amazing journey where they are going to get a great education and get the skills and training, they need to go on and succeed.”

President Marshall went on to say this is the most diverse classes CMU has ever had. “The reality is we have students coming from all corners of the country and all over the world, and it’s going to be one of the most diverse classes we’ve ever has here at CMU,” Marshall said.

Don’t forget, now that school is back in session the crosswalk at N 12th St. is active again. Drivers should be mindful of students crossing the road and put down any distractions while driving.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.