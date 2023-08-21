Former Trump attorney agrees to $100,000 bond in Georgia election case

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A $100,000 bond agreement has been reached for John Eastman, one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys and one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the sweeping Fulton County indictment.

A $10,000 bond agreement also has been reached for Scott Graham Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman accused of being involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

These are the first reported bond agreements that have been reached in the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned the cases, has signed both bond agreements.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Willis has given Trump and the others named in the indictment until Friday to surrender.

Fulton County officials and representatives for the nation’s 45th president are reportedly set to meet this week to determine when - or even if - Trump will appear in person to be booked at the Fulton County jail.

The main charge Trump faces in Georgia: 'Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.' (Source: CNN/NATIONAL ARCHIVES/POOL/NEWSMAX/POOL VIA WSB/WGCL/WSB)

