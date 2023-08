GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday, August 21st, Senator John Hickenlooper will host a public meeting to discuss important updates from Washington and hear what residents in the area are concerned about.

The meeting will be from 6:30-7:30 in the Ballroom at CMU. Open to the public.

We’ll have more details later tonight.

