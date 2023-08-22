Colorado geophysicist guilty for events during Jan. 6th

A Colorado geophysicist has been found guilty of dragging a police officer down steps to be...
A Colorado geophysicist has been found guilty of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten by rioters outside the u-s capitol on January 6th.(TapTheForwardAssist / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado geophysicist has been found guilty of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten by rioters outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Jeffery Sabol was convicted of three felonies including assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers with a deadly weapon.

Both sides agreed to let a judge hear evidence and issue verdicts.

Surveillance video shows Sabol was part of the crowd that pushed through barricades of police officers only to be pushed back by officers with riot shields.

Later Sabol and another rioter grabbed the visor of a Metropolitan Police officer. He was later seen assaulting a Capitol police officer, dragging him down the stairs and into the crowd where rioters beat the officer.

Sabol’s sentencing is scheduled for January 19th next year.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage
Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area

Latest News

CMU Tech sign
Colorado Mesa University students can ride bus for free
Hickenlooper speaks at Grand Junction Regional Airport
Senator John Hickenlooper hosts town hall meeting in Grand Junction
Colorado launches statewide e-bike program
Colorado launches statewide e-bike program
Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.
CMU welcomes students for the first day of classes!