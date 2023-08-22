Flash flood threat increasing for Thursday & Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday night and Friday for an increasing threat of widespread heavy storms that can cause flash flooding.

Flash Flood Threat Increasing

The flash flood threat will increase and become more widespread Thursday after dark as showers and thunderstorms increase across Western Colorado. Tropical moisture leftover from Hurricane Hilary will merge with more tropical moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Harold - which hit Texas early Tuesday morning. All of that arrives in Western Colorado Thursday night.

The tropical influence means heavy rain. That heavy rain can cause flash flooding, especially in those poor-drainage areas that are prone to flash flooding. Most of us probably know where at least a couple of those places are. Also, be especially wary of the burn scars of recent wildfires. Remember, I-70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon when the rainfall rates exceed an inch per hour. Be very cautious at night when visibility is lower. Rock slides happen when heavy rain falls, and you may not see rocks and boulders in the roads at night.

Scattered Showers & T’Storms Otherwise

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will leave some areas dry between Wednesday and Thursday during the day. Most, if not all, of us should get rain between Thursday night and Friday. Friday afternoon brings a return to the scattered showers and thunderstorms. An energized and unstable atmosphere may mean one or two stronger storms for us. Those stronger storms will be especially capable of producing hail and gusty winds. Lightning is also likely with the storms.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Sunset is at 8:00 PM. We’ll cool from near 90 degrees at 6 PM to lower 80s at 8 PM then mid-70s at 10 PM. Areas near showers can be 5-10 degrees cooler. Showers and and thunderstorms will end by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Low temperatures by morning will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 60 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy with frequent lightning. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees around Grand Junction, 86 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees around Delta, and 88 degrees around Cortez. Areas near showers and storms can be 5-10 degrees cooler.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.