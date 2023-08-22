More beneficial rain likely through the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds are on the increase across the Western Slope today, and we’ll see those rain chances follow suit through the rest of the week.

Spotty Showers Increasing

Clouds have been on the increase through the morning around the Western Slope, and there have also been some occasional small pockets of light rain in a few places. We should see a few more showers and thunderstorms pop up through the afternoon, but most of these cells should be widely scattered--meaning several places should stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day. A few showers and an occasional rumble of thunder could still hang around over the San Juan Mountains and near the Utah state line tonight and into tomorrow morning, then we’ll once again see lots of clouds with more very widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through our Wednesday afternoon.

[Post]-Tropical Mischief?

Some of our best rain chances hold off until Thursday night and much of the day on Friday, and it looks like there could be some post-tropical elements to it. Tropical Storm Harold made landfall between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, Texas earlier this morning. The remnants of Harold are expected to ride around the edge of a strong ridge situated over the middle of the country over the next few days, and as it starts to turn north around the far western edge of the ridge it could bring it up into the Western Slope to close out the week. Thursday’s rain chances look fairly low during the daytime hours, but it looks like we’ll start to see rain chances increase into Thursday night as Howard’s remnants turn northward. Our best rain chances will be during the day on Friday, and a few showers and storms could continue into Saturday as well. With some tropical-like characteristics, expect some pretty heavy rainfall totals in some locations by the time the rain ends on Saturday.

Drier and Warmer Next Week

The remnants of Howard head north and northeast around the northern edge of the ridge by Sunday and Monday, and that will start to dry us out and warm us up into early next week. Some clouds will still hang around on Sunday, but we’ll start seeing more sunshine again by Monday.

Next 24 Hours

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue with some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon, and that cloud cover may keep temperatures a bit cooler than the expected upper 80s and lower 90s later today. Clouds continue and will still see a few showers and thunderstorms tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Expect very similar conditions on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, and highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

