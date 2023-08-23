Colorado Mesa University hosts Western Slope Young Professionals Summit

The event is intended to help young professionals find their footing.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, Colorado Mesa University hosted the inaugural Western Slope Young Professionals Summit.

The one-day conference was centered around empowering young professionals to ignite their curiosity. The event was intended to help young professionals discover new ways to grow while learning and and engaging with the local community to cause positive change.

“We want to create both educational resources and professional development, but we also want to celebrate those who we’re recognizing as the next generation of leadership in our community,” said Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candace Carnahan.

The conference ended with recipients from across the western slope recognized at an evening reception surrounded by leaders and peers.

