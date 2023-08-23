Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing behind challenger Adam Frisch, says new poll

The battle for Colorado's 3rd congressional district is close already with the 2024 political season just beginning.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a closely-watched race for Colorado’s third congressional seat that ended up being the closest congressional race in the country, a new poll released Tuesday shows Democrat Adam Frisch with a two-point lead over incumbent Republican Representative Lauren Boebert.

The poll by Keating Research found 50% of likely voters in Colorado’s third congressional district would vote for Frisch versus 48% for Boebert. It also had a 3 1/2 point margin of error, and was funded by Frisch’s campaign.

The results cite a recent fundraising report earlier this year showing Frisch has raised nearly $4.5 million for his campaign. Boebert has raised $1.6 million.

