Gravel Pit approved by city planning commission

Neighbors discuss gravel pit that could be coming to Grand Junction
Neighbors discuss gravel pit that could be coming to Grand Junction(KKCO)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:59 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After hours of debate in a 7-0 vote Grand Junction’s city planning commission approved the conditional use permit for a gravel pit.

The pit will go up on a 27 acre parcel of land at 2855 C 1/2 road along the north bank of the Colorado River.

A conditional use permit has been approved for a ten year operational span.

At Tuesday nights planning commission meeting questions were taken into consideration about the day-to-day operations of the gravel pit.

One of the biggest questions of concern was over pedestrian safety. The question was posed after seeing pedestrian and bicyclist traffic would have to travel along a narrow road near large gravel pit trucks when traveling along the route near the gravel pit.

Members of the planning commission said they would take into consideration how traffic will be impacted by the gravel pit.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Bicyclist killed in hit and run identified
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say

Latest News

29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Elijah McClain case: Charges reduced for 2 officers in McClain’s death
Elijah McClain case: Charges reduced for 2 officers in McClain’s death
Polis announces executive order to address housing challenges
Polis announces executive order to address housing challenges
GJ chiropractor Todd Mitchell
Grand Junction Chiropractor gets new bond hearing date