How mesa county prepares for presidential elections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Every four years, the United States of America participates in one of the most important democratic elections in the country. We’re talking about the Presidential Election. Nation wide, county’s are preparing for the upcoming voting season. With the next election over a year away, deadlines for the Clerk’s office begin in January.

A quiet office now, won’t last.

“Very rarely is there downtime,” Says Bobbie Gross, Mesa County’s Elected Clerk and Recorder.

There’s so much working behind the scenes.

“The public doesn’t know the timelines,” but Gross does. “We have to meet the deadlines that are statutorily required for us to meet,”.

Staff at the Mesa County elections office begin prepping months in advance. In December, The Colorado Secretary of State requires County Clerk offices to send in their watcher accommodation plans for the march 5th, Presidential Primary. Election watchers are appointed by candidates, political parties, and committees, in order to witness the handling of elections.

Clerk’s offices across the state will receive the officials ballot content for March’s presidential primary. Gross says they then send that information to the print vendor to create those ballots. Gross says once the primary is done, they immediately switch focus to the June primary election with roughly the same process, and again for November’s Presidential Election.

“Once we get done with the Presidential Election in 2024, then we’re going to help the City of Grand Junction run their Municipal Election,” Said Gross.

A bi-partisan team of election judges will be selected to help run each election. They’re responsible for working at voter services and poling centers. Helping elections run as smoothly and responsibly as possible.

“Election Night can be very long,”

On that November Election night, judges and staff can’t pull and update initial ballot counts until 7 PM, the voting deadline.

“They can start from you know six in the morning and run until four o’clock in the next morning,” said Gross.

Ballot counts will be updated every two hours on election night until all ballots are ran and sent to the Secretary of State’s office. Gross say’s most staff take off their vacation the week after the November election, only to gear up for more in the coming months.

In 2020, over 91 thousand Mesa County residents turned up to vote in the Presidential Election. With a similar turn out anticipated for the next November, at least 150 people are responsible for ensuring your vote is counted.

