Little Mesa Fire partially contained as Tropical Storm Harold remnants head towards Colorado

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - After almost a month of fighting the Little Mesa Fire, firefighters report that they have reached 40% containment.

The fire, burning roughly 15 miles west of Delta, Colorado, was ignited on July 31 by a lightning strike. Since then, the fire has grown to 3,943 acres in size.

A map of the Little Mesa Fire, current as of Aug. 23, 2023. (BLM Colorado)

Crews report that, like much of western Colorado on Tuesday, the weather was cloudy over the fire area. Some gusty winds and light rain was reported, with about 1/10th of an inch of rain in the southern area of the fire. The northern area of the fire received no measurable precipitation.

The weather outlook reported by fire meteorologists shows monsoonal moisture in the area will be boosted by former Tropical Storm Harold as it travels across the area. Experts said that the moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday evening, likely bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Firefighting personnel are mopping up and reinforcing the fire edge, described as a “tedious but necessary step” in containing the fire.

No evacuations for the area have been issued, but temporary road closures are in place in Delta County on Dry Mesa Road at the intersection with Escalante Rim Road and on the USFS Dry Mesa Road at the Sawmill Mesa Road junction.

