Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Precious!

Precious, a 4-year-old domestic long-haired car is ready to meet her forever family
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This sweet and shy 4-year-old lives up to her name. Miss Precious has both beauty and brains! She is a puff of love looking for her new loving home. Precious is part of the no-dogs club and would prefer to be the center of your universe. She has never lived around children. She enjoys wet Friskies and soft cuddles.

Wine and Whiskers Gala is September 9!

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Clear the Shelters - 50% off adoption fees in August and $50 adoption fees Aug 26!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off, with a blowout event on August 26 from 10-4pm where all pets will be just $50! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage
Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes
Grand Junction chiropractor accused of sex crimes

Latest News

RSV vaccine
New RSV vaccine approved for pregnant women
The Little Mesa Fire on August 14, 2023.
Little Mesa Fire partially contained as Tropical Storm Harold remnants head towards Colorado
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Precious!
PET OF THE WEEK 0822
Meet Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Juniper!
PET OF THE WEEK 0821