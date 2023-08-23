Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a man in June will not be charged, says DA

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein's investigation found the shooting to be justified, and declined to charge the officer.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy will not be charged after shooting a man during a SWAT standoff on June 28.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein’s investigation determined that Deputy Everett Blanck was justified in shooting Roberto Castillo.

According to the report, Castillo was involved in two arson situations and a lengthy stand-off in which he repeatedly resisted law enforcement.

After Castillo ran out of the home, he ran behind a shed carrying a large, pointed metal rod and a pair of pliers.

Deputy Blanck stated that he feared Castillo was ambush officers behind the shed and believed that they would not have time to defend themselves, so he fired his gun and injured Castillo.

