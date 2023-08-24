Bat in Delta County confirmed to have rabies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department confirmed a bat has been infected with rabies.

On August 18th the health department received reports of a bat infected in the community. The bat was found off a public boat ramp off of Highway 65 by the Gunnison River.

The health department cautions people to stay away from wild animals, refrain from handling any bats or wildlife. Keep your pets safe, make sure they are up to date on all vaccinations. Report sightings if you see any suspicious behavior in bats or wildlife.

The health department advised people to seek medical attention if you have been bitten or believe you’ve been in contact with an animal carrying rabies.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.