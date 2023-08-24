Bat in Delta County confirmed to have rabies

Delta County Health Department confirmed a bat had rabies.
Delta County Health Department confirmed a bat had rabies.(Anton 17 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department confirmed a bat has been infected with rabies.

On August 18th the health department received reports of a bat infected in the community. The bat was found off a public boat ramp off of Highway 65 by the Gunnison River.

The health department cautions people to stay away from wild animals, refrain from handling any bats or wildlife. Keep your pets safe, make sure they are up to date on all vaccinations. Report sightings if you see any suspicious behavior in bats or wildlife.

The health department advised people to seek medical attention if you have been bitten or believe you’ve been in contact with an animal carrying rabies.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage
Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area

Latest News

Party for the Park
Party For The Park in Rifle
Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction
Man behind bars after fight in car
Xcel sign outside of their business in Grand Junction
Expect to see a slightly higher electric bill in September
Senior citizens playing cribbage
Senior games in Grand Junction