Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for Outdoor Equity Grant

Kids belaying at a rock climbing gym
Kids belaying at a rock climbing gym(KKCO / KJCT, CPW / RYAN JONES)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will distribute $2 million for youth outdoor programs through the Outdoor Equity Grant Program. The program is to help youths, including those from low-income communities of color, LGTBQ, and those who are members of Tribal Nations with historical ties to Colorado. It’s an opportunity to explore and get involved with the outdoors. The funds for the Equity Grant come from a lottery system that they do every year. Organizations can request to receive funding to help them further their experience for youths. These organizations include nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes.

There are many different types of activities that these organizations can include. “Adaptive skiing and adventure sports, to whitewater rafting, to swim lessons to field trips and after school programming summer camps,” said Andrea Kurth, Outdoor Equity Grant Program Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Organizations that want to apply for a portion of the $2 million have until September 29 at 5 p.m. Sign up at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website (https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Outdoor-Equity-Fund.aspx). CPW mentions that only some organizations will receive a portion of the grant and can apply the following year if they still need to receive funding.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage
Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area

Latest News

Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction
Man behind bars after fight in car
Xcel sign outside of their business in Grand Junction
Expect to see a slightly higher electric bill in September
Senior citizens playing cribbage
Senior games in Grand Junction
Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin, middle, scores a touchdown between San Francisco...
NCAA’s all-time leading rusher at just 5-7, McLaughlin makes case to earn a roster spot with Broncos