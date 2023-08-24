Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for Outdoor Equity Grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will distribute $2 million for youth outdoor programs through the Outdoor Equity Grant Program. The program is to help youths, including those from low-income communities of color, LGTBQ, and those who are members of Tribal Nations with historical ties to Colorado. It’s an opportunity to explore and get involved with the outdoors. The funds for the Equity Grant come from a lottery system that they do every year. Organizations can request to receive funding to help them further their experience for youths. These organizations include nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes.

There are many different types of activities that these organizations can include. “Adaptive skiing and adventure sports, to whitewater rafting, to swim lessons to field trips and after school programming summer camps,” said Andrea Kurth, Outdoor Equity Grant Program Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Organizations that want to apply for a portion of the $2 million have until September 29 at 5 p.m. Sign up at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website (https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Outdoor-Equity-Fund.aspx). CPW mentions that only some organizations will receive a portion of the grant and can apply the following year if they still need to receive funding.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.