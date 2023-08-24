Flooding cripples county operations

Crews work to pump water out of the basement at the Old Court House at 544 Rood Ave.
Crews work to pump water out of the basement at the Old Court House at 544 Rood Ave.(Photo courtesy: Mesa County)
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A broken boiler is to blame for a shutdown that partially crippled day-to-day operations at some Mesa County facilities.

According to county spokes person, Stephanie Reecy, the boiler, located in the basement broke Wednesday morning, flooding the basement with water. Repair crews were forced to shut off the power while they pumped water out of the basement.

On top of that, the county’s network was shutdown too. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported having its network down as well, as did the Mesa County Public Health Department.

The power outage affected the Administration, Assessor’s Office, Commissioners, Finance, Human Resources, Surveyor’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, Planning and Development and the Mesa County Attorney’s Office.

Power was restored later in the afternoon.

