Fruita and Central Football teams set for Grand Valley Rivalry Rematch

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Football Team beat the Central High Warriors twice last year, including taking the Warriors out of the state playoffs in a 35-12 Wildcat victory. This year’s Warriors squad definitely have their eyes set on payback.

This year the two teams will kick off their seasons facing off again, with bragging rights once again on the line.

“We’re just installing just to beat Fruita, Defense is changing a whole lot, with the line, linebackers, safeties just to beat Fruita,” Central Senior Linebacker David Gonzalez said.

“We’ve been playing with these guys from Fruita since we were ten years old, we know all their names and right now we’re all pumped up all seniors are going into this one this win,” Central Left Guard

The members of the Wildcats we spoke to seemed more excited about getting the season started, no matter the opponent, but did acknowledge the added intrigue from playing another Grand Valley team.

“We’re going to go in there, tick what we do best and we know Central is going to give us their best shot and we’re going to give ours in return,” Senior Running Back and Fullback Wyatt Sharpe said.

“We don’t know exactly what they’re going to do, but we’re just going to keep doing what we do and just play well as a team,” Senior Tackle and Defensive Lineman Jacob Shihady said.

As for the coaching staffs, they have to balance keeping their team’s energy at an appropriate level, while also putting it to use.

“Fruita has kind of ran the town for the last few years, and Coach Ross does a tremendous job over there at Fruita, and we got to make sure that we’re just sticking to our process, getting better each day and making sure that we’re doing the things that we need to do to be able to get our kids in the right position to be able to compete on Friday nights, or on Thursday or Friday night for Saturday’s whatever it may be,” Central Head Coach Ryan Whittington said.

“Central is going to be very fired up for this game. We are too ecause it is a cross town rivalry game but we know that that we’re going to get their best shot, and we’re going to be prepared for it, so just letting our guys know that this is a very important game first game of the year is always very important. And so this one’s got a little extra juice added to it,” Fruita Monument Head Coach Cameron Ross said.

The game between the Warriors and Wildcats will kick off at Stocker Stadium at 7p.m.

