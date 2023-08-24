Man behind bars after fight in car

Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction
Police on scene at 7th Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction(Photo courtesy: Russell Cross)
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An 18-year-old man is in the Mesa County Jail, after police said he was involved in a fight inside a car.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, Iain Stauter was seen in a fight of some kind, inside a car with an adult family member, near 7th Street and Grand Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Police said officers made contact with him, he was detained and put in the patrol car. While in the car though, Stauter kicked the car door and interior barriers.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded as well to treat Stauter for minor, self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility, facing several charges including criminal mischief, second degree assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

