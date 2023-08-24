Mesa County Partners receives new grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Partners, the non-profit focused on youth in our community, is celebrating a new grant that was given by Mesa County. The total amount of the grant was $786,000 while Partners received $133,000.

Mesa County Partners offers three programs, Mentoring, Restitution, and the Western Colorado Conservation Court, (WCCC). Paula Mattas, the Executive Director of Partners, said “This money will expand the partners mentoring program.” That means a case manager goes into grand mesa middle school and provides support as a school resource officer along with giving support to school consolers. “If a kid just needs general support in class, the case manager can sit with that kid and help them out.” She added, “This summer she helped a young man who wanted to take a computer class online and a portion of that grant money actually pays for the services, so we were able to pay for that computer class for that young man,” said Mattas.

