Mesa County Partners receives new grant

MC partners
MC partners(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Partners, the non-profit focused on youth in our community, is celebrating a new grant that was given by Mesa County. The total amount of the grant was $786,000 while Partners received $133,000.

Mesa County Partners offers three programs, Mentoring, Restitution, and the Western Colorado Conservation Court, (WCCC). Paula Mattas, the Executive Director of Partners, said “This money will expand the partners mentoring program.” That means a case manager goes into grand mesa middle school and provides support as a school resource officer along with giving support to school consolers. “If a kid just needs general support in class, the case manager can sit with that kid and help them out.” She added, “This summer she helped a young man who wanted to take a computer class online and a portion of that grant money actually pays for the services, so we were able to pay for that computer class for that young man,” said Mattas.

If you would like to learn more or donate to Mesa County Partners, you can visit their website, here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
24 Rd and Patterson area goes dark due to power outage
Power outage impacts 24 Rd. and Patterson area
A Grand Junction police cruiser sits parked underneath trees at Whitman Park with its lights on...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Whitman Park stabbing

Latest News

one person sent to hospital with gunshot wound
Overnight shooting sends one person to the hospital
Fruita and Central Football Teams set on Collision Course
Fruita and Central Football teams set for Grand Valley Rivalry Rematch
Fruita and Central Football teams set for Grand Valley Rivalry Rematch
Boulder
Rock slides and road hazards: How crews clear the way