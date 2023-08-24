Proposed sales tax on Rifle November ballot

Ballot box
Ballot box(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - Rifle officials are hoping to get a proposed sales tax increase approved by voters in November.

The proposed .45% increase will go exclusively to the Stabilize Street Improvement Fund. This, on top of an already-in-place .50% sale tax increase that was put in place back in 2005. The funding is geared strictly toward improving, building and maintaining streets in Rifle.

Rifle City officials said with the increase, total sales tax in the city will increase from 8.15% to 8.60%. As it currently sits, sales tax in Rifle generates roughly $1.4m. With the increase that will go up to $2.66m.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

Interstate 70 has been closed through Glenwood Canyon. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued...
I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for flash flooding
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Scanner traffic indicated a possible connection to a kidnapping in southern Colorado, but...
Arrest on Highway 50