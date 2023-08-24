Rock slides and road hazards: How crews clear the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In just the first 23 days of August 2023, the entire state of Colorado has received over two inches of rain. With the majority falling on the Western Slope. As more storms are expected, road hazards might become dangerous. Just last week, a large boulder fell onto the road and blocked a portion of I-70. The Colorado Department of Transportation says with the added moisture, they expect more slides to come.

Late night, August 17th, a boulder slammed onto I-70 in Debeque Canyon. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and only parts of the Eastbound lane were damaged from the initial blow. CDOT quickly realized they had to call in back up to tackle such a large load. The boulder was estimated to be around 220 tons.

Before any crews could get to work, they called in the Geotechnical team from Denver. That team is responsible for assessing hillsides and slide sites for safety. They use technology to investigate the area and ensure that crews won’t be in danger while working. After approval, CDOT got to work.

First, a crew of six worked with contractors to drill holes into the boulder with a rock hammer. Lee DeGraffenried, with CDOT says they ended up drilling 16 holes where explosives could be placed. After clearing I-70 and detouring traffic up Highway 65, they detonated the explosives.

From there, workers were able to load the rock bits into the back of a trailer to be hauled to a dump site.

By 4:30 that afternoon, the rock hazards were completely removed and road repairs finished close to ten that night. Degraffenried says he was pleased with the quick turn around. He says most rock slides happen during spring when ice starts melting and loosening soil, but with the recent and on coming rain, he believes more slides are on their way.

CDOT also uses best management practices or BMP’s for locations like Glenwood Canyon where slides are expected. That’s where you’ll see rock fall fences and diversion dams in use to protect the integrity of the roadway.

