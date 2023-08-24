Senior games in Grand Junction

Senior citizens playing cribbage
Senior citizens playing cribbage(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Parks and Recreation started their annual senior games on Monday, August 21, and will continue throughout the week.

Senior Games is an event for those 55 and older and offers different games for senior citizens throughout the week. These games include cornhole, mini golf, basketball, cribbage, swimming, and more. According to Emily Krause, Recreation Superintendent for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, “We have seniors from all over Western Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, that come to Grand Junction for a week-long event, and participate in all sorts of different types of activities, and you just have to be 50 or over.”

All participants receive a medal when they register, and if they place in gold, silver, or bronze within their age group in each event, they will win that colored star. If you want to see a schedule for the remainder of the week, you can view it on the Parks and Recreation website (https://www.gjcity.org/227/Senior-Games).

