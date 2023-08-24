Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At least three people were arrested by Grand Junction Police Thursday afternoon after being forced onto the median of Highway 50 and surrounded by police.

Police said that they were tipped off after a 911 caller reported that a woman handed her a message in the women’s bathroom asking for help. Investigators said that the note stated that she was being held against her will by a man waiting outside the bathroom.

Scanner traffic indicates a possible connection to an alleged kidnapping in Alamosa, but no concrete information on the suspect’s origin has been released by law enforcement at this time.

Traffic was shut down in the area around the arrest.

No other information was available.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

