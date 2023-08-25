All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely

All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely
All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely(KKCO)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended after fuel compressors critical to refueling the fleet of buses failed, according to GVT.

The company is working on a fix, but it is unknown how long it could be before the compressors are up and running again.

The transportation company said that, while some of its compressors are still functional, they aren’t working well enough to fuel buses at a rate fast enough to get them back on the road and back to full service.

GVT cited the recent storms in the valley as a possible cause of the problems.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

How to stay healthy during RSV and flu season
How to stay healthy during RSV and flu season
Bat in Delta County confirmed to have rabies
Delta County bat infected with rabies is the first in over a decade, says expert
Live in the Grapevines concert to raise funds for Marillac Health
Live in the Grapevines summer concert to raise funds for Marillac Health
two vehicle collision
Two vehicle collision on 29 and Patterson