All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended after fuel compressors critical to refueling the fleet of buses failed, according to GVT.

The company is working on a fix, but it is unknown how long it could be before the compressors are up and running again.

The transportation company said that, while some of its compressors are still functional, they aren’t working well enough to fuel buses at a rate fast enough to get them back on the road and back to full service.

GVT cited the recent storms in the valley as a possible cause of the problems.

