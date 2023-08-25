D51 makes progress in standardized testing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Education has released the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) scores this week for mathematics and English language arts. Mesa County Valley School District 51 is proud to announce progress in student proficiency and early literacy initiatives across its schools.

“We’re closing in on the state averages for each one of our grade levels,” said Jennifer Marsha, chief academic officer.

Students have exceeded pre-pandemic Colorado measures of academic success achievement levels for both ELA and math for all grades, with the exception of 4th-grade ELA and 7th-grade math.

Marsha explains the rise in scores can be attributed to two factors: the community and teachers.

“We’ve been able to purchase new resources that are aligned to grade-level standards and grade-level rigor, which is exactly what CMAS assesses,” said Marsha.

But it isn’t all good news. There are still signs of struggle. Students in the district are still performing below the state level. “All of our students are not meeting grade-level expectations,” said Marsha.

The district is working toward closing the gap. It’s implementing a new literacy program for K-5 students.

“We’re working all the time, understanding what is the science of teaching, and learning, making sure we’re meeting those best teaching strategies, ensuring that we’re doing whatever we can in our schools to ensure that our students are engaged”.

