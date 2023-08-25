Drier, warmer weather returns in time for the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drier weather is here just in time for the weekend.

Drying & Warming This Weekend

Humidity will stay up this weekend, but drying aloft will reduce the clouds and the potential for rain. Still, a couple of showers or thunderstorms are possible across the Western Slope on Saturday. Sunday will be drier. Afternoon high temperatures will range from mid-80s to near 90 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s both mornings.

Rain Maker Exiting

The storm system that brought us the rain on Thursday wobbled a little farther east than expected. That kept the heaviest rain and the main flash flood threat east of us. That then set us up for an overall drier Friday. Some spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms have formed and will linger through our Friday evening. We won’t all get rain. Those showers and thunderstorms will favor the higher terrain, but they can track out over the valleys in isolated fashion.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next weather maker will approach late Thursday and early Friday. That will be our next chance for rain. Until then, rain will be sparse, and we’ll be warm.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, but most areas will stay dry. We’ll cool from mid-80s at 6 PM to near 80 degrees at 8 PM, then to mid-70s at 10 PM. Showers will fade after sunset and end before 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 60 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers or thunderstorms in the late afternoon or early evening. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 60s at 7 AM to near 80 degrees at noon, then to the upper 80s and lower 90s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees around Grand Junction, 86 degrees around Montrose, 88 degrees around Delta, and 87 degrees around Cortez.

