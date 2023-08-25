Fruita Monument Wildcats Run Wild on Central Warriors in season debut

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Fruita Monument Wildcats Football Team defeated the Central Warriors 46-20, extending their winning streak versus their Grand Valley Rivals, dating back to 2018.

The first points of the game came through the air, when Wildcats Senior Quarterback Amari Wilson found Senior Receiver Carter Vance on a rollout that Vance turned up field for the touchdown. After the point after attempt the wildcats went up 7-0.

Warriors answered back the following drive, when Senior Quarterback Kaine Thornton got the ball into the hands of Senior Receiver Cam Redding who cut through the Fruita defense, to put six points on the board for the Warriors. Central’s Kicker River Westcott connected on the PAT for the tie, 7-7.

Fruita exploded in the second quarter, putting twenty points on the board, and shutting out Central. Fruita’s Defense showed up big Senior Noah Heine wound up in the Warrior backfield, pretty much whenever he wanted. Just before the end of the half, Senior Aiden Anderson picked off Thornton, and took it all the way back for the pick-six.

The Wildcat Quarterback continued his big debut, especially on the ground, when things were all said and done, number three had himself three touchdowns on the ground, plus the one through the air to Vance.

Both teams will continue their season against other Western Slope opponents. Fruita will travel to Montrose next week, Central will host Palisade.

