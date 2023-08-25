How to stay healthy during RSV and flu season

Flu season is on the horizon.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With a heavy season of flu, COVID, and RSV on the horizon, knowing how to stay healthy is essential.

Flu season typically starts in October, though it’s experts say it’s likely going to be more than just the influenza virus going around. Getting your yearly flu shot is essential to staying protected, say experts.

For RSV, experts say the best way to protect infants is a new vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer at Community Hospital Dr. Thomas Tobin says the best practices for avoiding illness you may already be doing. “Lots of just normal hygiene, hand washing, don’t share silverware or cups with other people. Wash your hands frequently. If you are sick, then stay away from others. Stay home,” said Dr. Tobin.

Dr. Tobin said that Community Hospital is prepared with medication and supplies for hospitals and the general public for the upcoming flu season.

