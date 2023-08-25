I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for flash flooding

Interstate 70 has been closed through Glenwood Canyon. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued...
Interstate 70 has been closed through Glenwood Canyon. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado DOT closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Thursday evening just before 6:30 PM. The closure affects both directions of travel.

The closure includes all of Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs at mile post 116 and Dotsero at mile post 133.

The closure happened just minutes after the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon. The warning is set to expire at 9 PM. The interstate will be closed at least that long - possibly longer if flash flooding and mudslides happen.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Scanner traffic indicated a possible connection to a kidnapping in southern Colorado, but...
Arrest on Highway 50
Scanner traffic indicated a possible connection to a kidnapping in southern Colorado, but...
Arrest on Highway 50