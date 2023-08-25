Mesa County Sheriff’s Office recognizes deputy for going above and beyond

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is saluting one of its deputies for their actions, going above and beyond to help a stranded traveler.

According to the M.C.S.H, Deputy Darin Huisjen was dispatched to the Loma Country Store at 1343 13 rd. in Loma last week, where he found a 53-year-old man very disoriented, dehydrated and wearing only shorts and flip flops. The man walked into the store asking for help after getting lost on his way to Pueblo. According to the sheriff’s office, he got lost and was worried his truck would run out of fuel, so he set out on foot, walking through the night.

Deputy Huisjen bought him food, and gave him money to buy himself a shirt. Huisjen also helped the man contact his family, find him a hotel for the night and helped him search for his truck. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had trouble with his memory. They searched for the truck for hours, almost giving up hope. Eventually though, the truck was found and the man was on his way.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.