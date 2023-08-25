Museum of Western Colorado holds their first Hose Cart Race

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado has a significant Western history, and the Museum of Western Colorado wanted to recreate a part of history that occurred in the 1890s.

Known as the Hose Cart Race, men in the late 1800s volunteered to help put out fires. Around this time frame, no automobiles and horses were not used as a method of transportation for firefighting. “The hose cart has two big wheels connected by an axle with a hose wrapped around it,” said Vida Jaber, Curator of History and Archaeology at the Museum of Western Colorado. The hoses reached lengths of thirty feet to connect to a hydrant, and ten to twelve men operated each hose cart. When there was a fire, men would grab the tongue and pull it toward the fire.

Over a century later, the Museum of Western Colorado made this piece of history a reality. It is the first time the museum held an event like this. All Metals helped create the replicas that were used in the race. It occurred on Thursday, August 24, alongside Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction. People who wanted to compete with each other signed a waiver, waited for the air horn, and ran northward on 5th Street. The fastest winners received prizes, including tickets to the museum.

The next time the museum will host the hose cart race is Fall Day on the Farm at Cross Orchards on October 21.

