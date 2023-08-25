Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Isolated showers in the morning become more widespread once again into the afternoon, and a couple of those storms could bring some additional heavy rain to the region.

Showers and Storms Return

The morning started off with a few showers coming down over the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau, and we’ll once again see showers and thunderstorms become more widespread around the Western Slope into the afternoon. Heavy rain and some localized flash flooding is possible in a few areas, but it won’t be to the extent of what we saw yesterday afternoon and evening. The best chances to see heavy rain will be mostly along and east of the Continental Divide and out across the Front Range. Flood watches are in effect for the northern and central portions of the Front Range, so keep that in mind if you’re heading over there later today for any evening plans. Rain winds down and skies start clearing out tonight, then still just enough moisture and lift keeps a few showers and thunderstorms around mostly over the higher elevations of the region Saturday afternoon.

Drier and Warmer

Rain moves out and skies start clearing Saturday night, then we’ll see another round of increased cloud cover with much lower rain chances on Sunday. Skies will continue to clear out into the opening half of next week, and we should see plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming back to around 5 to 7 degrees above average for this time of year. Looks like moisture could be back on the increase with small rain chances moving back into the region on Thursday.

Next 24 Hours

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to track across the region through the afternoon, and there will be some embedded pockets of heavy rain here and there. We’ll see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies otherwise with highs temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Rain starts winding down through the evening, then skies clear out tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms return once again on Saturday, but most of them should stay in the higher elevations of the region with highs warming into the middle and upper 80s.

