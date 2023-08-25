Two vehicle collision on 29 and Patterson

By Bruclyn Tribble
Aug. 25, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New this morning, around 9:30 p.m. last night a jeep and a SUV collided with one another on 29 and Patterson Road going eastbound.

We were told by our crew that the SUV rolled over. Two people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The jeep sustained minor damages and was able to drove away.

We will keep you updated online and on air as we get more information.

