Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado

The declaration frees up funding to help the state rebuild areas after flooding and tornadoes...
The declaration frees up funding to help the state rebuild areas after flooding and tornadoes hit parts of Colorado.(FOX 11 Los Angeles / YouTube)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:24 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today the Biden administration issued a disaster declaration for Colorado.

The declaration frees up funding to help the state rebuild areas after flooding and tornadoes hit parts of Colorado.

In a news release, Biden directed a federal emergency management agency official to coordinate recovery operations for affected areas.

The declaration makes funding available to state, tribal and local governments along with nonprofit organizations.

Governor Jared polis also declared a disaster emergency last month allowing the state to allocate funding for response, mitigation and recovery efforts in areas hit the hardest by storms.

Areas hit the hardest by storms were the Denver metro area in Highlands Ranch in Douglas County.

Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, E; Paso, Kit Carson, and Lincoln saw bouts of extreme weather in June.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
Rock slide on I-70 blocked lanes
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week 1
Grape vines at Grande Rivers Winery
Grande Rivers Winery increasing wine sales on the Front Range
Bear on top of a garbage can
New grant to help with interactions between bears and humans
How to stay healthy during RSV and flu season
How to stay healthy during RSV and flu season