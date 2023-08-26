Colorado wolf restoration facing complications

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With wolf restoration around the corner, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is facing uncertainty.

The CPW is unsure on where they will source wolves from and are looking at Wyoming to deliver. When looking at environmental conditions and prey Wyoming is the best option at the moment for donating wolves. Unfortunately, they do not want to cooperate with CPW and the US Fish and Wildlife; and current laws also prohibit sanctuaries to breed gray wolves for release.

Lindsey Grigg, an animal caretaker at CPW and Wolf Center, says:

“Biologists have had the most success with wild introductions rather than releasing from breeding facilities... that’s because breeding facilities would have captive born wolves- wolves born in human care. And so these wolves would not have the skills to hunt natural prey like deer and elk. So we would be setting them up for failure... Wolves that don’t know how to hunt natural prey may be more likely to hunt on natural prey like cattle.”

No other information is available at this time.

