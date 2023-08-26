Friday Night Blitz Week 1
Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High School Football is finally, fully back in Colorado.
Here are scoring updates for the Western Slope Teams in action.
Fruita Monument Wildcats 46, Central Warriors20, - Final
Montrose Red Hawks 27, Palmer Ridge Final 28, - Final
Palisade Bulldogs 0, #8 Roosevelt Roughriders 42, - 2nd Quarter
Grand Junction 0, Glenwood Springs Demons 22, - 2nd Quarter
Delta Panthers 21, University Bulldogs 7, - 1st Quarter
