Grande Rivers Winery increasing wine sales on the Front Range

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:52 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grande River Winery in Palisade has recently started increasing its Front Range sales by making it in grocery stores.

One major grocery store chain, Kroger, started an initiative to have a local Colorado wine section in their stores. Grand Rivåers has close connections with Kroger initiatives to promote more of their wines outside of the Western Slope and be able to distribute their product to more Coloradans.

Daniel Vice, General Manager of Grande Rivers Winery, mentioned that selling more wines to more people increases their profit margins as a business. The winery makes money through sales, events, and tastings. However, Vice mentioned that more sales and profits allow them to give back to the Palisade community. It comes in the form of events that they put, and a majority of those events have charities. Vice mentions it’s a win-win scenario for the winery, charities, customers, and the Palisade community.

One of the most famous wine events in Palisade, Wine Fest, will happen on September 16 at Riverbend Park in Palisade. You can purchase tickets here.

