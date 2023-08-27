Valleys remaining dry while mountains continue seeing showers and thunderstorms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Glenwood Canyon Closed:

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 7:15 p.m. During this time, Glenwood Caynon is closed both East and Westbound through the caynon.

You should find an alternate route if you or anyone driving east or westbound through Glenwood Canyon. One course North of I-70 includes Steamboat Springs and Craig. South of I-70 would be through Leadville, Independence Pass, and Aspen.

Remember that when the Flash Flood Warning expires, it does not mean Glenwood Canyon will open. If mudslides occur, this will keep the canyon closed for longer.

The remainder of our Saturday:

For the valleys, conditions will continue to remain dry and sit under partly cloudy skies. Most of the higher elevations, showers, and thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening. Temperatures in Grand Junction, throughout the evening, will sit in the 80s before arriving into the upper 70s by 9 p.m. The mountains will have showers and thunderstorms start to wind down around the nighttime and overnight hours.

Our Sunday:

We start the day around 5 a.m. with our low temperatures in the lower 60s and 50s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Then, throughout the day, the valleys will remain under dry conditions, similar to our Saturday, where we will see partly cloudy skies. Again, The mountains will see widespread showers and thunderstorms, extending along portions of the Continental Divide into the Front Range.

High temperatures for the valleys will remain in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta, while Montrose will sit in the upper 80s.

