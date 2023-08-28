Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon. (UNC)(UNC-CH)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks through the process of testing several toys bought...
Defective: Lead Testing
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE